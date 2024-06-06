Seven arrested after narcotics seized in Alleghany County drug busts

(left to right, top to bottom) Sherman Carroll, Christy Wall, Sean Hancock, Glen Watkins, Stephen Nicely, Angela Hoke, Quinton Cox (Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)

Seven people were arrested after Alleghany County authorities conducted two narcotics search warrants on Monday at two separate residences in the Dolly Ann area of the county.

According to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, the first warrant was served at 196 Valley Brook Lane, and resulted in the following being seized:

48 grams of Cocaine and 25 grams of Crack Cocaine valued at $8,360

1.5 lbs of marijuana valued at $6,900

Scales and packaging material along with ammunition

In addition to these items $1,684 in cash was seized

The following arrests were made in connection with this warrant:

Sherman Carroll, 64, of Covington, charged with:

Possess schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute, after being convicted 2 or more times.

Knowingly possess ammunition after being convicted of a felony

Possess with intent to distribute more than one ounce but less than 5 lbs of marijuana

Christy Lynn Wall, 47, of Covington, charged with:

Possess schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute, after being convicted 2 or more times.

Knowingly possess ammunition after being convicted of a felony

Possess with intent to distribute more than one ounce but less than 5 lbs of marijuana

Sean Keatin Hancock, 39, of Columbus, Ohio, charged with:

Possess schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute

Possess more than one ounce but less than 5 lbs of marijuana

Attempt to destroy evidence regarding a felony offense

Glenn Watkins, 62, of Covington, charged with:

Possess schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute

Possess more than one ounce but less than 5 lbs of marijuana

Stephen Wayne Nicely, 57, of Covington, charged with:

Possess schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute

Possess more than one ounce but less than 5 lbs of marijuana

The second search warrant was conducted at 1003 Julian Drive in Covington.

Authorities seized the following:

9.56 grams of Methamphetamine valued at $1,000

31.37 grams of Marijuana (dab)

4 suboxone strips

1 schedule III drug

Scales and packaging materials

The following were arrested as a result of the search warrant:

Angela Dawn Hoke, 46, of Covington, charged with:

Possess with intent to distribute schedule I or II, Methamphetamine

Sell/give/or distribute not more than one ounce of Marijuana

Possess schedule III – two counts

Possess controlled paraphernalia

Child neglect

Quinton Duane Cox, 35, of Covington, charged with:

Possess with intent to distribute schedule I or II, Methamphetamine