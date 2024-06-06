Seven arrested after narcotics seized in Alleghany County drug busts

Seven people were arrested after Alleghany County authorities conducted two narcotics search warrants on Monday at two separate residences in the Dolly Ann area of the county.
Recommended Videos
According to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, the first warrant was served at 196 Valley Brook Lane, and resulted in the following being seized:
- 48 grams of Cocaine and 25 grams of Crack Cocaine valued at $8,360
- 1.5 lbs of marijuana valued at $6,900
- Scales and packaging material along with ammunition
- In addition to these items $1,684 in cash was seized
The following arrests were made in connection with this warrant:
Sherman Carroll, 64, of Covington, charged with:
- Possess schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute, after being convicted 2 or more times.
- Knowingly possess ammunition after being convicted of a felony
- Possess with intent to distribute more than one ounce but less than 5 lbs of marijuana
Christy Lynn Wall, 47, of Covington, charged with:
- Possess schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute, after being convicted 2 or more times.
- Knowingly possess ammunition after being convicted of a felony
- Possess with intent to distribute more than one ounce but less than 5 lbs of marijuana
Sean Keatin Hancock, 39, of Columbus, Ohio, charged with:
- Possess schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute
- Possess more than one ounce but less than 5 lbs of marijuana
- Attempt to destroy evidence regarding a felony offense
Glenn Watkins, 62, of Covington, charged with:
- Possess schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute
- Possess more than one ounce but less than 5 lbs of marijuana
Stephen Wayne Nicely, 57, of Covington, charged with:
- Possess schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute
- Possess more than one ounce but less than 5 lbs of marijuana
The second search warrant was conducted at 1003 Julian Drive in Covington.
Authorities seized the following:
- 9.56 grams of Methamphetamine valued at $1,000
- 31.37 grams of Marijuana (dab)
- 4 suboxone strips
- 1 schedule III drug
- Scales and packaging materials
The following were arrested as a result of the search warrant:
Angela Dawn Hoke, 46, of Covington, charged with:
- Possess with intent to distribute schedule I or II, Methamphetamine
- Sell/give/or distribute not more than one ounce of Marijuana
- Possess schedule III – two counts
- Possess controlled paraphernalia
- Child neglect
Quinton Duane Cox, 35, of Covington, charged with:
- Possess with intent to distribute schedule I or II, Methamphetamine