Virginia State Police seeking public’s help locating suspect in Campbell Co. hit-and-run

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a pickup truck suspected of a hit and run Wednesday on Route 501 and Brown’s Mill Road in Campbell County.

Police said at approximately 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, a silver/grey four-door pickup truck ran a stop sign on Brown’s Mill Road, striking the back passenger side of a 2017 Toyota Sienna heading southbound on Route 501.

We’re told the impact caused the Toyota to strike a northbound dump truck head-on.

The suspect in the pickup continued northbound on Route 501 toward Rustburg.

According to VSP, the driver of the Sienna, Kristen Gigliotti, 40 of Rustburg, and a passenger, Joseph Gigliotti, 40, suffered serious injuries. Both were transported to an area hospital.

Authorities said the driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper J. Rowland at 434-907-3496 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.