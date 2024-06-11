Ticks vs. weevils: How to differentiate between the two insects

BLACKSBURG, Va. – With the warmer weather comes lots of creepy, crawly critters, including ticks.

There’s also another bug buzzing around that looks very similar to a tick, sometimes called a “flying tick.”

“These weevils that are flying around are yellow poplar weevils. They have six legs, and they have wings and they fly. That would distinguish them from ticks. Ticks have eight legs and do not fly,” said Virginia Tech Entomologist, Eric Day.

The places where these lookalike creatures are found can also distinguish whether it’s a tick or a yellow poplar weevil.

“Typically ticks are going to be found on tall grass, weeds, those kind of things, and then crawling up on us too. The yellow poplar weevil that people are seeing is going to be found on yellow poplar, sassafras and magnolias,” said Day.

Now, you might be thinking, where did these weevils come from?

Well, they only come out every five or ten years.

As opposed to ticks, which come out every year when the weather gets warm.

“It is kind of sporadic. We can go a number of years not seeing the population, and then we tend to see a huge spike of it,” said Day.

Another difference, these weevils are completely harmless.

Unlike ticks which can transmit Lyme Disease and other illnesses.

“They don’t bite or sting. If you see them, just brush them off. Don’t worry about them. That’s easy for me to say as an entomologist,” said Day.

