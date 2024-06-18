Crews battle blaze at Lynchburg Arms and Indoor Shooting Range

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A local business is closed until further notice after a devasting fire.

It happened Monday afternoon at the Lynchburg Arms and Indoor Shooting Range.

Multiple crews responded to the fire. We’re told it spread to the attic, causing the roof to collapse.

The business on its Facebook on Monday night and thanked first responders for keeping everyone safe.

“Today was something that nobody could have ever imagined, but we want to take the time to thank the hardworking first responders for their tireless work and dedication today to helping put out the fire, keeping everyone safe, and helping to protect the business during this time,” the business said. “Thanks to everyone for the well wishes and support for our Lynchburg Arms family. We will be back with updates as soon as possible! Thank you!”