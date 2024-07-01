Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hospitalized as a result of a shooting overnight in Northwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

According to RPD, at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 700 block of Hunt Avenue for a shots fired called and arrived to find a man who had been shot.

10 News was told that the man received life-saving treatment from the officers on scene before being transported to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the incident occurred in front of 709 Hunt Ave NW, authorities said.

Roanoke Police would like any information pertaining to this incident. Please contact the department by calling 540-344-8500. You can also text at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure that it is properly routed. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.