One dead after two-vehicle crash on I-81 in Roanoke County Friday

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The VSP is currently investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality on Friday, according state police.

The crash occurred at 4:25 p.m. on I-81 southbound at the 133-mile marker in Roanoke County, we’re told.

According to VSP, a 1998 International 4700 was traveling south when the vehicle struck a 2022 freightliner tractor trailer in the rear.

The driver of the international has been identified as 67-year-old Jerry Mailhoit Sr. of Crossville Tennessee.

We’re told Mailhoit was wearing his seatbelt and was flown from the scene to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died. The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured.