Suspect charged with second-degree murder in connection with Monday night shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police have arrested and charged 29-year-old Kas Parker in connection with a shooting that occurred Monday night, according to RPD.

Parker is charged with second-degree murder and the victim has been identified as Brandon Williams of Roanoke, we’re told.

According to RPD, preliminary investigation shows that Parker and Williams were known to each other and the shooting was a result of an argument.

As previously reported, Roanoke Police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 2700 block of Mountainaire Avenue Northwest at 8:17 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival police found Williams with a life threatening gunshot wound. Williams was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

RPD says the investigation remains open.