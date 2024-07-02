Suspect in custody after deadly Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Roanoke left a man dead Monday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

RPD said at around 8:17 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Mountainaire Avenue NW.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound that appeared to be life-threatening.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to a local hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities said there is no danger to the public.