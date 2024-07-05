Blacksburg Pharmacy has a new home

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Folks in Blacksburg may have noticed the town’s pharmacy has moved, but it didn’t go far.

Located adjacent to their old building, the owner of the pharmacy said they have been looking for a new building for almost seven years.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

They said the new building gives them space to be more efficient so they can help even more customers in the community.

“On a bigger scale of things we should be able to help more people,” said Sen Marimuthu, owner of Blacksburg Pharmacy. “In the past, we had to make the customer wait a little bit longer. Now we have five different cash registers, two drive-throughs, so we have been able to manage the workflow more efficiently.”

They said like many other local businesses, the relationships built with customers at a small local business is special.