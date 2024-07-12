Political expert reacts to President Biden's recent news conference

ROANOKE, Va. – Growing concerns ahead of Decision 2024. Both of the presumptive nominees gave two very different speeches in the race for the white house this week. Thursday’s high-stakes news conference with President Biden has voters questioning their pick for president.

“I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be Vice President if I didn’t think she could be president,” President Joe Biden said.

Mishaps and tongue ties, that’s what President Biden faced at the latest news conference held after the NATO Summit.

“Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin, President Putin? You are going to beat President Putin, President Zelensky,” Biden said.

But political expert, Dr. Ed lynch said it wasn’t as bad as the debate.

“I think he did better than a lot of people thought he would do after what happened in the debate. He answered the questions very coherently, but in saying that it seems like we are setting the bar pretty low for the president of the United States,” Edward Lynch, chair of political science at Hollins University said.

People throughout the Star City agree, but still aren’t impressed.

“That we are in trouble and why isn’t someone else on the list running? It was not what I expected,” someone said.

Donald Trump is also under fire for launching claims without fact-checking. He just got done campaigning in Florida where he suggested Biden’s debate performance was the democratic party’s alleged cover-up.

“Co-conspirators in the sinister plot to defraud the American public about the cognitive abilities of the man in the Oval Office,” Donald Trump said.

While President Biden has his mishaps, Trump’s inaccuracy comes out to a double-edged sword.

“I’m not worried, but I am concerned, America will pull through one way or another, but it would be nice to have some better options to choose from,” someone said.

But when asked if President Biden could win back their vote, the responses were mixed.

“It would take a lot, it would take a lot because right now, I don’t know who I would vote for, we got to vote, we need someone, but it’s like who,” they said.

Either way, fear of age-related unfitness hasn’t hampered either candidate from becoming his party’s presumptive nominee...likely setting the stage for more campaign trail confusion in the future.