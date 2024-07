Appalachian Power reported an outage in Southeast Roanoke Sunday morning affecting more than 270 customers.

According to the AEP Outage Map, the outage near 13th Street SE started at 7:47 a.m. Sunday impacting 277 customers.

Power is expected to be restored at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 14.

