Here’s what would happen if President Biden steps down

ROANOKE, Va. – Many lawmakers have called on President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race. However, what would happen if he dropped out?

10 News spoke with an Associate Professor of Political Science at Virginia Commonwealth University, John Aughenbaugh, who said that since Biden holds the majority of the delegates, he must step down from the presidential race.

Aughenbaugh said if that happens, then it will be an open convention, which means that anyone can run.

However, Aughenbaugh said this could get messy because any elected official can argue that they should be the presidential nominee.

Aughenbaugh said that delegates at the Democratic National Convention could vote for another candidate. However, the delegates would be turning their backs on the voters of the state’s primary or caucuses.

He said that it would make the most sense for Biden to step down now and make it clear that the Democratic Party should pick Vice President Kamala Harris.

“And again, she has her issues, but I think for a lot of wavering Democratic Party voters she would be a better alternative than current President Biden,” said Aughenbaugh.

10 News asked if Biden stepping down would hurt the Democrats’ chances of winning the presidential race.

Aughenbaugh said that on the one hand, Biden has a list of accomplishments, but he’s not polling well.

He also said he is afraid that Democrats may not vote either if Biden remains on the ticket.

“That hurts the down ticket, you know, those that are running for the house or the Senate. That could potentially hurt those candidates in competitive seats, competitive races,” said Aughenbaugh.

Local lawmakers also weighed in on if they think Biden should step down.

Roanoke City Councilmember Trish White-Boyd said he had a bad night during the debate with former President Donald Trump.

“I think that we need to step back and look at his actual record and actually look at what his plans were moving forward for this country and take a look at Trump’s plans and see the contrast and let the voters decide in November,” said White-Boyd.

Roanoke City Mayor Sherman Lea, who is a delegate for the Democratic National Convention, is backing Biden too.

“I think given this time where we are, I still believe in him. I think he should stay in the race,” said Lea.

I asked both White-Boyd and Lea about the assassination attempt with Trump.

White-Boyd said it was alarming and she said she was saddened by it, while Lea said it was a tragic event.

10 News also reached out to Lynchburg City Councilmember Jeff Helgeson about if Biden should step down.

Helgeson responded through an email and said, “I am an elected Republican, and I believe the Democratic Party should choose their own nominee,” said Helgeson.

He also said the assassination attempt on Trump was appalling.

10 News reached out to several other Republicans, including Lynchburg City Council members Stephanie Reed, Chris Faraldi, and Marty Misjuns, but did not hear back.

We also reached out to Virginia Senators Mark Obenshain and David Suetterlein and didn’t hear back from them either.