Ways to save on A/C costs this summer

ROANOKE, Va. – You might be concerned that your A/C is working overtime with the scorching temperatures this summer. However, Appalachian Power has suggestions to help you save money and stay cool.

Spokesperson Teresa Hall said to make sure your blinds and curtains are closed during the hottest time of the day. Second, seal any cracks in doors and windows. She said doing this will help keep the cool air in and the hot air out. Hall recommended running heat-emitting appliances, like your dishwasher and dryer, during the evening or early morning.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

You can also set your thermostat as high as comfortably possible when at home. Then, you can raise the temperature when asleep or away from your home.

Hall said the most important thing is to be mindful.

“Just always be aware of how much energy you’re using, and that’s a way of being cognizant. You’re more aware of how much energy you’re using during the day and in the evening so that you can reduce that usage and then save on your electric bill,” said Hall.

Appalachian Power has several programs that can help its customers during the hot summer months as well.

One is a free energy audit. A contractor will come out to your house and look for ways you can reduce your energy usage.

Another program is called the Average Monthly Payment Plan.

“And what it does is it levels your bills out throughout the year. So, you will avoid those high seasonal spikes that you might see in the winter months and summer months. It evens those out so that you pay maybe a little bit more in the spring and in fall months, but again you avoid those seasonal spikes in your bill,” said Hall.

Finally, if you can’t afford to pay your bills, Appalachian Power said several programs can help, like the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance. It provides federal dollars to help you pay your electric bill during the summer months. You can apply for this program until August 15.