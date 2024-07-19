Airports and local businesses impacted by global outage

ROANOKE, Va. – Whether it was your flight out of Roanoke or your mobile Starbucks order people in our area are feeling the challenges that came out of the global outage this morning.

The global outage caused by CrowdStrike affected Microsoft’s security software, sending shockwaves through Roanoke, and disrupting many services.

People were expecting to hop on a flight but instead, they were put in a worrisome situation about the odds to take flight.

” Yeah, hopefully, my flights are fine, I’m doing have two connections now instead of one so we will see if I even arrive at my destination today,” one flyer said.

Thankfully most of the hospitals and banks nearby faced little to no backlash from the global outage. Carilion Clinic tells us some of their computers were off until the update fully went through.

While others may wait to catch another flight after they couldn’t catch a break with the global outage following bad weather.

” It might be a while before we do this again. It’s, well it’s an inconvenience we’re from Marion so we drove up here, spent the night, then we had to stay another night, our other flight yesterday was canceled because of the weather,” another flyer said.

Airline staff say that there have been about 8 delayed departures since five am and 1 canceled flight that was supposed to land in Dulles.

”I don’t know, this is the first time I’ve ever heard of delayed,” a first-time flyer said.

Even with the outages posing a problem to airlines, airport staff said operations are mostly stabilized, but to expect some continued disruptions.

” We are seeing planes start to land, our ups cargo operations are landing, and we are seeing flights start to depart, but throughout the day we are probably going to see some residuals delays,” Alexa Briehl, Public Relations, Marketing, and Media Manager for ROA said.

We are told that your best bet, if you are seeing some backlash from the internet issues is to check directly with your airline.