Watch: How heat is impacting the VMI Summer Transition Program

LEXINGTON, Va. – Incoming VMI Cadets eager to get a head start in their military career are taking part in a summer transition program.
10 News photojournalist Greg Moore Shows us how the heat is impacting the Program.
LEXINGTON, Va. – Incoming VMI Cadets eager to get a head start in their military career are taking part in a summer transition program.
10 News photojournalist Greg Moore Shows us how the heat is impacting the Program.
Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Recommended Videos