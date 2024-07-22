What’s next for the Democratic Party

RADFORD, Va. – While President Joe Biden not seeking reelection wasn’t what Democrats planned for, they are not as worried about finding a presidential nomination as they are about finding a vice presidential nominee.

President Joe Biden announced Sunday night he would not be seeking a second term.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

This comes after what some said was a disastrous presidential debate in June and many colleagues advising him to step down.

Now, while the delegates are free to pick a nominee, the expected candidate will be current Vice President Kamala Harris.

Leaders like Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said the clock is ticking to find a vice president nominee for Harris.

“I’ve been through the vice presidential vetting process twice, and it normally takes about two months,” said Kaine. “We don’t have two months. It has to happen a lot faster.”

Kaine said the decision for Biden to not seek re-election was not because of his current performance as president.

The democratic convention will be held Aug. 19 through Aug. 22 and the biggest question there is who will be the vice president nomination.