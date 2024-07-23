Advocates react to VMSDEP funding cuts being repealed, $90 million added to program

RICHMOND, Va. – Military and first responder families can now breathe a sigh of relief after the General Assembly repealed changes to the Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program, also known as VMSDEP.

The program is known for providing free, in-state college tuition to children or spouses of veterans or first responders who were hurt or killed in the line of duty.

Back in May, funding was cut in the state budget.

After back and forth between advocates, the House of Delegates and the State Senate, a bill repealing the restrictions was signed last week.

“I think people are feeling grateful to the General Assembly and the Governor that we are just in a spot now that we can move forward. And some of those hurt feelings or feelings of betrayal that people had, can turn into a working partnership moving forward so that we can make the program better,” said Co-Founder of Friends of VMSDEP, Kayla Owens

Advocates said they want to see more changes made to ensure the program will never face cuts again.