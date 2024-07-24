83º
Pipestem State Park offers new summer fun

The nearby West Virginia state park offers a new water-based obstacle course

John Carlin, Anchor

People looking to beat the summer heat wave may want to take a drive to Pipestem State Park.

Pipestem Adventures has upgraded the fun you can have at the lake.

“We’ve kinda re-configured the lake toys and the lake feature.. We’ve always had the huge big inflatables. ... But we’ve made some obstacle courses this year. We find that people like to be competitive. And so we’ve had those long runs now that have things you gotta - climb through, go around and compete with your friends and it’s been a big hit,” Paul Buechler CEO of Pipestem Adventures said.

Pipestem also offers a zipline course that takes you hundreds of feet over the gorge, ax throwing, e-bikes, skeet shooting and many more activities.

John Carlin

