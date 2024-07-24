Pipestem State Park offers new summer fun

People looking to beat the summer heat wave may want to take a drive to Pipestem State Park.

Pipestem Adventures has upgraded the fun you can have at the lake.

“We’ve kinda re-configured the lake toys and the lake feature.. We’ve always had the huge big inflatables. ... But we’ve made some obstacle courses this year. We find that people like to be competitive. And so we’ve had those long runs now that have things you gotta - climb through, go around and compete with your friends and it’s been a big hit,” Paul Buechler CEO of Pipestem Adventures said.

Pipestem also offers a zipline course that takes you hundreds of feet over the gorge, ax throwing, e-bikes, skeet shooting and many more activities.