Load The Bus and Roanoke City Public Schools partnering over Tax-Free weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools are partnering with Walmart’s Load The Bus program again during Tax-Free weekend this August.

Load The Bus assists in collecting school supplies for students in need around the Roanoke area. As with previous years, people are encouraged to donate school supplies such as backpacks, binders, markers, composition notebooks, folders, scissors, and more.

Promotional image for this year's Load The Bus event. (Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

You can donate supplies at the Bonsack, Clearbrook, Salem, and Valley View Walmarts on Friday, Aug. 2 from 3 - 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 4 from 12 - 6 p.m. Donations made to the Salem location will benefit Salem City, Roanoke County, and Craig County. You can drop donations off to working staff members, or place them in the donation box at the entrance.

For more information and the full list of donatable items, you can visit here.