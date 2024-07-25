80º
Red-tailed hawk to be released at Smith Park on the Roanoke River Greenway on Friday

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

The red-tailed hawk perched on a wooden platform. (Copyright 2024 by Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center has just announced it will be releasing a red-tailed hawk into the wild at the Roanoke River Greenway.

The hawk was taken in by the wildlife center in May as a fledgling. Attempts to find the parents failed, so it was taken care of up to this point. The cost was estimated to be around $2,000 since he was taken in, which the center claims is the norm.

The wildlife center also stated that he passed both “flight school and mouse school with shining colors,” and that the bird is ready to go home.

They plan to release the hawk at Smith Park on the Roanoke River Greenway on Friday, June 26 at 6 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

