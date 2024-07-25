Southwest Virginia breaks global average temperatures two days in a row

We’ve seen some unusually hot temperatures both here in Southwest Virginia, and worldwide.

This week we broke the global average temperature two days in a row.

Virginia Tech’s Doctor Craig Ramseyer says while it might feel cooler in some places, globally, the temperature continues to climb.

“Just because globally we’re experiencing record warmth, doesn’t mean that there’s not pockets of cooler than average temperatures. And that’s actually what the nice cloud cover and rain that we’re getting right now is helping with,” Dr. Ramseyer said.

He also stressed that climate change is the only way scientists can explain this unprecedented heat.