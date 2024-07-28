87º
Vehicle crash on I-81 causing traffic delays in Botetourt County

Colton Game, WSLS

Tags: Timesaver Traffic, Botetourt County, interstate 81, I-81

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Drivers heading south on I-81 in Botetourt County can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. The left shoulder and left lane are closed.

VDOT said the crash happened at mile marker 150.1.

