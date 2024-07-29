VEA criticizes new school accountability system

A significant change is coming to how your child’s school is graded.

The Department of Education is updating its accreditation standards for the first time since 2017.

Schools will be put in different categories, including “Distinguished, “On track, “Off track,” and “Needs intensive support.”

The hope is that this will help provide support, but the Virginia Education Association thinks this will measure demographics and privilege rather than the effectiveness of teachers and administrators.

The VEA President says, “Our students, parents, and educators all deserve so much better than this politically motivated accountability system. Sadly, the results of this new system will mislead the public about the true quality of our schools.”