State police and traffic officials highlight efforts to keep drivers safe on I-81

VIRGINIA – State police and traffic officials are reminding people to stay safe on Interstate 81. In a news conference on Tuesday, they highlighted their efforts to combat safety hazards on the highway.

With lots of traffic on the interstate, they’re focused on reducing crashes but also preventing human trafficking through screening and education.

Wendy Boreham and Carlos Riley are truck drivers usually driving between Arizona and New York, they spend time on I-81. They ask drivers to be mindful of them on the road.

“We can’t stop on a dime,” Boreham said. “We have 80,000 pounds pushing us, so more awareness would be great.”

“Be aware of a truck’s blind spots,” President and CEO of the Virginia Trucking Association Dale Bennett said. “Areas around the truck where the driver can’t see and know that you’re there.”

Human trafficking is another issue on the interstate that law enforcement wants to stop. They said since the beginning of June, troopers have inspected close to 1,500 large trucks and buses.

Riley and Boreham said they haven’t been pulled, but they do see education efforts underway on the road.

“We see a lot of banners and you know literature in places,” Riley said. “In the rest areas.”

“We know it happens,” Boreham said. “We’re trying to be aware if we see anything, for sure let the authorities know.”

State police urge you to contact them if you suspect human trafficking or see anything suspicious while traveling on I-81.