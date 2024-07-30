Two men injured in attempted robbery at Purdum Woods Apartments in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Two men were hospitalized following an attempted robbery at Purdum Woods Apartments in Danville, according to the Danville Police Department.

Authorities said on Monday at about 7 p.m., a 27-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 31-year-old man was hit in the head with a blunt object. Both were left with non-life-threatening injuries.

Danville Police told 10 News that both men, in addition to a third man, were together in an apartment in Purdum Woods when the incident transpired. We will continue to update this article as we learn more.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Individuals with information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a cash reward.