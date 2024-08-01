Parents can save during Tax-Free Weekend starting Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Parents tend to spend hundreds of dollars on school supplies every year, but this weekend you can save some money as Tax-Free Weekend starts Friday.

You can save money on school supplies as long as it’s $20 or less. Clothes and shoes must cost $100 or less per item.

President Julie Wheeler with the Better Business Bureau Serving Western VA said parents can save a lot of money and they should compare prices.

“Do your homework, look around and also set a budget. Know what your kids need and if they left that backpack loaded when they came home at the end of school last year. Open it up and see if there’s anything unused in there that can be reused, particularly if you have younger kids. I mean, it’s nice to be able to not have to buy everything every year,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler also said that the last stat she saw said parents can spend $800 per kid when it comes to back-to-school time.

10 News spoke with some parents and kids at the Valley View Mall to see how they were coming along with their shopping.

Lechelle Wright said every year she helps her grandkids get ready, and she typically waits till this time of year to shop. She said it’s the school supplies that are the most expensive.

“The book bags mainly and the folders and all the things that come with it,” said Wright.

Meanwhile, not everyone is waiting for Tax-Free Weekend; some are starting early.

“We have a lot of them that start August the 7th, and they are very finicky because most of them are teenagers or preteens, so it’s better to get before everyone has shopped over everything. It’s just easier for them to pick up stuff now,” said Sara Gravitt.

Now, anyone can shop during Tax-Free Weekend. It starts Friday and runs till Sunday.

You can even buy hurricane and emergency preparedness items. Portable generators that are $1,000 or less you don’t have to pay taxes on. Also, gas-powered chainsaws that are $350 or less per item are included on the list.