Extreme heatwave brings boost for local businesses

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A cold plunge or a cold drink. With temperatures feeling like triple digits in the Roanoke Valley on Friday, people are finding creative ways to stay cool.

Hidden Valley High School’s Varsity football team practices twice a day, but Athletic Director and Head Coach Scott Weaver makes sure his players take a break in between.

“We try to get the most out of our kids while we’re out here and then rest and hydration when they’re not,” said Weaver.

“I just drink as much water as I can. Spray the water on myself when I can if it’s hot,” said Japhon English, a senior and the team’s quarterback. “There ain’t no going inside now. We out here now. It’s just time to work, for real.”

But the brutal heat isn’t all bad. Business is booming at Deb’s Frozen Lemonade. Owner Keith Liles says the hotter the temperatures, the longer the lines.

“It’s been in the 90s for awhile, so we have been slammed and I can’t make [the frozen lemonade] it fast enough,” said Liles.

Roanoke County’s Splash Valley Water Park has already seen more than 20,000 visitors so far this summer. They average 500 to 600 visitors at any given time. And with admission prices ranging from $7-$13 a head, that money adds up. Assistant Director of Recreation Maggie Mace says the money goes back into the park and to pay employees, many of whom are local, first-time job seekers.

“It’s definitely a family-friendly environment,” said Mace.

Deidre Ross and Kai Haskins work at Champion Early Learning Center. Every Thursday and Friday during the summer, they bring campers to Splash Valley to cool off.

“We have to watch those temperature numbers. So when it’s 90 and above, we have to stay in a lot of times,” said Ross. “But when we can come here and still cool off, it’s a way to stay outside and have fun.”

Whether it’s a dip or a sip, there are plenty of ways to beat the heat.