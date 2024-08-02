LPD and US Marshals arrest two suspects wanted for multiple serious charges

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The LPD in a collaborative operation with the U.S. Marshals Service led to the arrest of two individuals with outstanding warrants related to serious criminal charges, LPD announced Friday.

The operation began with LPD officers assisting the USMS in apprehending 26-year-old Jayquan Pollard. We’re told Pollard was wanted out of Lynchburg and South Carolina on multiple crimes, including attempted murder in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Initially officers observed and identified 31-year-old Xavier Austin as part of the investigation. It was determined that Austin was also wanted in connection with the same case as Pollard and was apprehended.

Pollard was observed at a Lynchburg apartment complex, and after a brief standoff, surrendered to officers without incident.

Pollard is charged with the following:

Attempted Murder

Burglary

Criminal Conspiracy

Failure to Appear on an underlying charge of Burglary

Austin is charged with the following:

Attempted Murder

Burglary

Criminal Conspiracy

Failure to Appear on an underlying charge of Computer use to commit a sex offense with a child under 18

Failure to comply with a court order

Both Pollard and Austin live in Lynchburg and may face additional drug related charges as the investigation continues, 10 News has learned.

The investigation remains active.