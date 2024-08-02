Poultry and livestock farmers most at risk for bird flu, UVA expert suspects unreported cases

There are increasing concerns about the number of bird flu cases reported across the United States and how the virus is transmitted. Despite fears, health officials say the risk of infection is low for the general population. Since April, the official case total across the U.S. is at 13.

An infectious disease expert from the University of Virginia outlined how likely it is that you could get bird flu. Dr. Patrick Jackson said due to lack of surveillance, it’s possible more cases have gone undetected, even in Virginia. He said those most at risk are in the agriculture industry and often lack access to healthcare or testing.

Recommended Videos

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday a $5 million initiative to offer seasonal flu vaccines to livestock workers to reduce the risk of a new strain of the influenza virus emerging among livestock workers.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

In addition to protecting the health of farmworkers, CDC officials said the initiative will also reduce the chance of a human flu mixing with an H5N1 virus, which could ignite a new pandemic threat.

Jackson said that concern is influenza strains that humans haven’t been exposed to.

New or mutated viruses that human immunity hasn’t built yet could lead to potential harm for the larger population. However, Jackson said the risk remains low and current findings don’t suggest mutations. To date, there is only evidence that the virus spreads from animal to animal, and animal to human.

“The key message is that so far we have only seen mild respiratory infections in people having direct contact with sick animals and not human to human transmission. As long as we can maintain that situation than the risk to the general population is low,” Jackson said.

He says people most at risk for getting bird flu are poultry workers and cattle workers. He said anyone with backyard cows or chickens should also take precautions.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has tips on how to protect your poultry from Avian flu.

USDA tips to protect your birds with a few simple steps:

Keep Germs Away

Disinfect shoes, clothes, hands, egg trays or flats, crates, vehicles, and tires. Avoid exposing cleaned and disinfected equipment and tools to wild birds. Wash hands and scrub boots before and after entering a poultry area. Wear disposable boot covers and coveralls if possible. Isolate any birds returning from shows for 30 days to observe for signs of illness before placing them with the rest of your flock. Buy birds from reputable sources so you know you are getting healthy birds.

Limit Visitors

Restrict traffic onto and off of your property. Prevent visitors from having contact with your flock, and avoid visits to other poultry farms or with bird owners. If you or others must visit (such as service providers), make sure to wash hands and scrub boots before entering the bird area. Use and offer disposable boot covers and coveralls whenever you can.

Avoid Wild Birds and Pests

Keep wild birds and rodents out of poultry houses and coops. Don’t let your poultry have contact with migratory waterfowl or other wild birds. These birds can introduce germs and diseases to your flock. Secure feed bins and water to prevent wildlife contamination.

Have a Plan

If you own a commercial farm, you should have a site specific biosecurity plan in place. Make sure that anyone who enters the poultry area or has contact with your birds knows and follows your biosecurity rules. For backyard bird owners and hobbyists, we encourage you to have a written biosecurity plan, too. It’s one of the best ways you can defend your birds from diseases.

The USDA said to report sick birds by calling 1-866-536-7593.