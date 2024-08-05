Reality TV show “American Pickers” to feature local artist in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Reality TV in our region, The Crew of American Pickers recently visited local Rockbridge County artist Mark Cline.

“well American Pickers has been on for several years and it started out with them just going through barns and garages and picking out some stuff but then they realized it’s about the people, it’s about the characters that they meet. and so they wanted me on the show.” Cline said.

Cline is famous for his “Muffler Men” artworks which are large fiberglass figures that have adorned American roadsides since the 1960′s.

He’s not the original creator, but he’s been a key player in keeping the tradition alive. He’s made everything from a space cowboy to Uncle Sam.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

His episode will air in the newest season of American Pickers.