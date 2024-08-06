WATCH: Fiddlers Convention Returns to Galax

GALAX, Va. – Mountain Music rings through Galax as the Old Fiddlers Convention Returns to the area.
Our very own Photojournalist Greg Moore shows us a group of kids performing together for the first time ever and much more.
GALAX, Va. – Mountain Music rings through Galax as the Old Fiddlers Convention Returns to the area.
Our very own Photojournalist Greg Moore shows us a group of kids performing together for the first time ever and much more.
Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Recommended Videos