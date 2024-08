ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle fire on Interstate 81 southbound in Roanoke County could slow down your morning commute.

According to VDOT, the incident happened at the 141.5 mile marker and has led to a 2-mile-long traffic backup.

At this time, all south lanes are closed and the south entrance ramp is closed as well.

We’re told traffic is being detoured off at the 141 exit.

Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic updates.