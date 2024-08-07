Why the New River can be so dangerous

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. – The New River is one of the oldest rivers in the world. It is also unlike most other rivers where it flows northerly and with it’s age, it can also be a dangerous river for those who are not prepared.

“You can find yourself in trouble, very quickly,” said Steve Holcomb, vice division commander of the Blue Ridge division of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. “The things with the New River that make it such a scenic spot and such a crowd draw, are the very things that make it dangerous.”

To learn more about the river and see some areas that are common danger zones in the New River Valley, I hopped on a boat with emergency crew leaders from Pulaski County.

“We are in an area we refer to locally as Peppers Fairy Falls,” said Brandon Hamlin, Pulaski County Fire and EMS chief. “Low water, we deal with rocks and things like that, that’s typically what flips kayaks. As the water rises, this area can become really rough.”

They said with how old the river is, it has multiple currents on the surface and underneath, and with high flow rates of water, it can create dangerous situations fast.

“It changes constantly,” Hamlin said. “Rainfall amounts change it. The water being let out of the dams change it. There are a lot of things that change it. It can change hourly.”

They said the key is to swim in groups, always have a life jacket, and if something happens, do not panic.

“The best information that we can give them: lean back, feet up, and ride it out,” Hamlin said.

For more information on how to prepare and be safe on a river, you can find it here.