Residents and authorities brace for impact as Tropical Storm Debby approaches Virginia

SALEM, Va. – As Tropical Storm Debby approaches, preparations are well underway across Southwest Virginia. Virginia Department of Transportation crews have inspected drainage facilities and are on standby with trucks and equipment. Tree removal teams are also prepared to act swiftly in case of fallen trees blocking roads.

AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean emphasized the importance of safe driving in these conditions. Dean advised drivers to slow down and avoid driving through standing water. Dean said what lies beneath can be unpredictable.

What are the risks?

If a vehicle gets stuck in flooded water, Dean said that there is no one-size-fits-all solution.

“There’s no one size fits all for all of it, but if you’re afraid that that vehicle is gonna be pulled into a creek or pulled into a waterway, that vehicle is going to be very heavy, and it’s gonna sink, and that can be a very dangerous spot for you. So, if you’re able to get out of the vehicle and you can get everybody out of the vehicle and to higher ground, that can be a good thing, but that’s not always the option,” said Dean.

Hydroplaning is another concern during heavy rains. Dean advised not to panic or turn the wheel quickly. Instead, wait until the vehicle reconnects with the pavement, then brake gently and steer in the desired direction.

He also noted that distractions and speeding are common causes of accidents and recommended that you turn off cruise control and avoid the use of flashers.

How are people getting ahead of the storm?

Residents are taking various measures to prepare for the storm.

Leigh McKinney is stocking up on supplies.

“We definitely have water supply ready, candles ready. We’ve already gone to the grocery store and so forth, so we’re prepared,” said McKinney.

Lois Way is also gearing up on anything that she might need as the rain is expected to come our way.

“Water or anything. Basically, I’m just stocking up on things that I might need because the weather is supposed to be bad on Thursday and Friday, and I won’t have to go out in it. I’m more concerned about my daughter who lives in South Carolina,” said Way.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security advises making an emergency plan with your family, deciding on a shelter location and ensuring multiple ways to receive alerts, including downloading the FEMA app.

It also recommends keeping insurance policies and personal documents up to date, decluttering gutters, bringing outside furniture inside, keeping phones charged and possibly buying a backup charging device. Checking on neighbors is also encouraged.