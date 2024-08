FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Friday morning that left one man dead.

Authorities identified the driver as 18-year-old Michael Stiltner of Callaway, Virginia.

VSP stated that a Ford F-350 was traveling on Six Mile Post Road around 7:20 a.m., when the car ran off the road and struck a tree. Stiltner died at the scene. Speed was also a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.