Henry County traffic stops leads to the arrest of two, seizure of firearm and narcotics

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Photos of Elizabeth Mitchell and Charles Flood (Copyright 2024 by Henry County Sheriff's Office & WSLS - All rights reserved.)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A woman and a man were arrested and are facing several charges after fleeing from deputies in Henry County on Wednesday, authorities said.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Elizabeth Mitchell and 33-year-old Charles Flood after a traffic stop on Wednesday. The department stated they attempted to flee on foot, but both were apprehended soon after.

HCSO said a narcotics K9 assisted and alerted officers to the smell of drugs located inside the car that the two individuals were found in. One firearm was found, as well as undisclosed amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and U.S. currency.

The two were arrested on the following charges:

Elizabeth Mitchell:

  • 3 counts of assault & Battery on Law Enforcement Officer
  • Possess schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute (Methamphetamine)
  • Obstruction

Charles Flood:

  • Probation Violation (Maliciously Shoot into Occupied Dwelling)
  • Probation Violation (Possess Firearm by Felon)
  • Probation Violation (Possess Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possess Firearm by a Convicted Felon) Franklin County
  • Possess firearm by a violent felon
  • Possess firearm while possessing schedule I or II drug
  • Possess schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute (Methamphetamine)
  • Obstruction/Resisting Arrest
  • Driving revoked

Both are being held without bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

