Henry County traffic stops leads to the arrest of two, seizure of firearm and narcotics

(Copyright 2024 by Henry County Sheriff's Office & WSLS - All rights reserved.)

Photos of Elizabeth Mitchell and Charles Flood

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A woman and a man were arrested and are facing several charges after fleeing from deputies in Henry County on Wednesday, authorities said.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Elizabeth Mitchell and 33-year-old Charles Flood after a traffic stop on Wednesday. The department stated they attempted to flee on foot, but both were apprehended soon after.

Recommended Videos

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

HCSO said a narcotics K9 assisted and alerted officers to the smell of drugs located inside the car that the two individuals were found in. One firearm was found, as well as undisclosed amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and U.S. currency.

The two were arrested on the following charges:

Elizabeth Mitchell:

3 counts of assault & Battery on Law Enforcement Officer

Possess schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute (Methamphetamine)

Obstruction

Charles Flood:

Probation Violation (Maliciously Shoot into Occupied Dwelling)

Probation Violation (Possess Firearm by Felon)

Probation Violation (Possess Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possess Firearm by a Convicted Felon) Franklin County

Possess firearm by a violent felon

Possess firearm while possessing schedule I or II drug

Possess schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute (Methamphetamine)

Obstruction/Resisting Arrest

Driving revoked

Both are being held without bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center.