Cuts with Cops helping kids in need with back-to-school haircuts

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – With the start of the school year coming up fast, officers with the Roanoke County Police Department want to make sure that children in the valley go back with a fresh cut and some new kicks.

They hosted their second annual Cuts with Cops event where local barbers and sponsors spent the day cutting hair and making meals for kids.

The idea came about when a few officers noticed parents were struggling to make ends meet and decided they could do something to help.

This year, with the help from local businesses, they were able to give away free shoes to kids who came.