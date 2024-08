ROANOKE, Va. – A special donation is helping us build a Home for Good.

This afternoon Coca-Cola consolidated presented a check to Habitat for Humanity for our latest project.

Construction kicked off late last month on Bullet Avenue in Southeast Roanoke.

25-year-old Madina Musa, whose family immigrated to the U.S. from Kenya, will be the new homeowner.

The hope is that she can move in by December.