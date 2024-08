CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Say hello to Nellie!

Nellie is a 2-year-old pit bull terrier who loves attention. She’s a bit shy, but very loving when she gets to know you!

Nellie is very smart, and she already knows some commands. She also loves to be outdoors.

She would do best in a quiet home with no other pets or kids. She’s been in the shelter for a little more than a year and a half now.

Interested in adopting Nellie? You can find more information here!