No Needle, No Problem: New Nasal Spray Revolutionizes Allergy Treatment

ROANOKE, VA – For people living with life-threatening allergies - a bee sting, or a bite of peanut butter and jelly can turn deadly in a heartbeat.

“The onset of anaphylaxis includes a rapid and sudden decrease in blood pressure, and that also includes constriction of the airways,” Carilion Director of Retail Pharmacy Adrian Wilson.

For years, an Epinephrine auto-injector, better known as an EpiPen, has been the only way to treat a severe allergic reaction on the spot.

But it has its challenges - mainly a large needle that goes straight past your clothes, and into your leg.

“Anyone that has witnessed or experienced an anaphylactic reaction understands that it can be really stressful to determine when to administer the Epinephrine. And the needle is a big barrier to early administration,” Wilson said.

But now - there’s another option. And it may look familiar.

It’s a similar design to a naloxone or Narcan spray.

All you need to do is put it in your nose and push up - that’s it, no needles at all.

“We’re hoping that with a nasal dosage form, that barrier is removed and there’s less hesitation,” Wilson said.

It’s called Neffy- and was approved this month for adults and children who weigh at least 66 pounds. Wilson says he hopes it will be approved for smaller children soon.

“I think it’s absolutely something schools will be looking to have on hand,” he said.

It hasn’t hit pharmacies yet - that will likely come at the end of September.

It comes in two doses, and according to its creator, ARS Pharma - it will most likely cost $199 out of pocket, and $25 for those with commercial insurance.

“This provides one more avenue of getting Epinephrine in the hands of our patients. Because there’s a lot of allergies out there, things happen, and being able to get access to a medication, being able to administer it quickly, without hesitation is important,” he said.