Roanoke, VDOT Seek Public Feedback on Route 460 Traffic Improvements

ROANOKE, Va. – Efforts are underway to improve traffic flow and safety along a stretch of Route 460 in the Roanoke Valley.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and the City of Roanoke are proposing several intersection upgrades but are first seeking input from the public before finalizing their plans.

Route 460 is a major thoroughfare that sees thousands of vehicles daily. Regular commuters are familiar with the heavy traffic that can accumulate, prompting local officials to explore innovative solutions to alleviate congestion.

One of the key strategies being considered by the City of Roanoke involves the introduction of “thru-cuts” at intersections like King Street. These changes would prevent drivers from crossing directly over Route 460. Instead, they would need to make a left or right turn and then execute a U-turn at the next designated spot. While this approach may require some adjustment from drivers, it promises significant improvements in traffic flow.

Roanoke City Engineer, Luke Pugh, wants people to get familiar with what the changes are because it’s going to be unique.

“These are kind of new, they’re innovative,” Pugh explained. “Just like we started doing diverging diamonds and roundabouts, this is a new type of traffic pattern. We’re out trying to get the public aware of this.”

In Roanoke County, VDOT is focusing on a displaced left turn at the intersection of Route 460 and Route 220. This configuration, demonstrated through driving simulations, aims to enhance safety and efficiency for those turning left onto eastbound Route 460.

Jason Bond, a spokesperson for VDOT, wants people to understand that changes are necessary for a better future.

“Redirecting a very small amount of traffic at some of those side streets, we gain a tremendous benefit in traffic flow on Route 460 and everybody around the intersection benefits,” Bond said.

Some residents believe these changes could address longstanding safety concerns on Route 460, while others see room for further improvements, particularly with merge lanes.

“Some of the U-Turns are a great idea because there are quite a few accidents on 460. My biggest pet peeve is that all right turn lanes going onto 460 should have merge lanes with white arrows and merging signs,” Terri Brockly said.