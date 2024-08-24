Law enforcement honors fallen deputy at Salem Red Sox Game

SALEM, Va. – Salem Memorial Ballpark, usually filled with the energetic buzz of America’s favorite pastime, took on a somber tone Friday night as fans and players began the game in silence to honor Smyth County Deputy Hunter Reedy.

The annual “Back the Blue” event, hosted by The AWARE Foundation, typically serves as a night for law enforcement to unwind and enjoy a baseball game. However, this year’s event carried a deeper significance with one less deputy in attendance.

Deputy Reedy was tragically shot and killed while assisting a fellow agency with a traffic stop.

Landon Smith, who arrived at the scene on that fateful day, shared how the community’s support has been a source of comfort during this difficult time.

“We’ve had such an outpouring of support from other surrounding local agencies. It’s been very overwhelming and very nice to know that help is out there. Our community has come together,” Smith said.

The support extended beyond law enforcement at Friday’s game, with a touching tribute as Reedy’s oldest son was given the honor of throwing out the first pitch. The moment was filled with emotion, with the young boy standing on the mound where his father’s badge number was displayed prominently. The Salem Red Sox also presented his children with jerseys bearing Reedy’s badge number.

“We like to create memories here. We’re much more than just a baseball team. If we can help create a positive memory, especially in this tragic time that’s what we want to be a part of,” Salem Red Sox GM Allen Lawrence said.

In a show of community solidarity, Kordelia Coyne, raised $300 through a lemonade stand, donating the proceeds to Deputy Reedy’s family.

“For what all these officers do to protect us, I feel like they deserve a lot more to thank them for what they do,” Coyne shared.

The night was more than just a baseball game; it was a collective effort to create lasting memories and honor a hero who will never be forgotten. As the National Anthem played, the community stood together, united in their remembrance of Deputy Hunter Reedy.

The “Back the Blue” event served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by law enforcement and the powerful bonds of community support that helped carry on their legacy.