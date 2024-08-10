VSP investigating fatal shooting that killed one deputy and injured another in Smyth County Friday

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. – Updated Story:

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Smyth County, we’re told.

The shooting claimed the life of a Smyth County Sheriff’s Deputy and wounded another Smyth County Sheriff’s Deputy, VSP said.

The deputy who lost his life was identified as 27-year-old Hunter Reedy, he had been in law enforcement for 7 years, according to a press conference that was given by the Smyth County Sheriff’s office Friday night.

The incident began at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday when Town of Marion Police initiated a traffic stop on Route 16 in town.

10 News has learned the vehicle did not pull over and stop until near the intersection of Route 16 and Hatchery Drive.

Deputies with the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist the Marion Police Officers with the traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the suspect fired at the officers and deputies, striking both deputies, VSP said.

According to VSP, law enforcement returned fire striking the adult male suspect. The injured Smyth County Sheriff’s Deputy has been flown to a nearby hospital for treatment on non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was flown from the scene to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries as well.

No other law enforcement was injured during the incident and at the request of the Town of Marion Police Chief and Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, state police are investigating the shooting.

Original Story:

Two sheriffs’ deputies were shot and one died after a shooting in Smyth County Friday, according to the VSA.

Details about the incident remain limited at the moment.

The Sheriffs’ Association said in its statement

“VSA sends our deepest condolences to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and the family of the sheriff’s deputy whose life was lost in the line of duty. We also send our prayers for healing for the sheriff’s deputy who was seriously injured.”

Governor Glenn Youngkin also made a post on the social media platform X, stating the following:

“My administration is monitoring the situation involving the deputies in Smyth County. Suzanne and I are praying for them and their families, and for all those law enforcement heroes who keep Virginians safe. "

10 News will provide updates as they become available.