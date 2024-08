GALAX, Va. – Galax Police Department has asked for assistance in locating a missing person.

GPD has identified 61-year-old Karen Dickerson as missing and last seen on August 13 in a Maroon 2003 Pontiac Van, license plate XKR-7755. She is approximately 5′8″, 161 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, GPD has asked that you contact them at 276-236-8101.