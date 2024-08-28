Nuclear Fuel Producer BWXT Faces Potential Penalty for Safety Violation

LYNCHBURG, VA – A Lynchburg business that handles nuclear fuel production for the U.S. Navy could face punishment for an apparent safety violation.

A hearing today focused on an issue reported by BWXT last October about the capability of a system used to detect potential hazards.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission later found that it may not meet federal requirements.

BWXT says there was no threat to workers, the community or the environment during the malfunction.

The NRC will release their decision on the violation at a later date.