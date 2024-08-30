Kroger Kicks Off Annual Peanut Butter Drive to Support Local Food Banks

In honor of Hunger Action Month this September, local Kroger stores are once again leading the charge to support those in need with their annual Peanut Butter Drive.

Peanut butter, a staple item known for its long shelf life and significant protein content, is a crucial resource for individuals facing food insecurity.

Kroger employees emphasize the importance of this essential item for local food banks, and the drive will continue through September 17.

Kristina Bowles, store manager for Kroger, shared the impact of the initiative: “It’s just great to give back to the community. You never know what people are going through with food insecurities. Just knowing that we do this once-a-year can have a lasting effect on someone that could support them for a long time.”

To participate, simply purchase a jar of peanut butter during your next Kroger visit and drop it in the donation bins located at the front of the store. All donations will benefit local food banks, with 100% of the contributions going directly to those in need.