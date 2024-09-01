Southwest Virginia celebrates NASCAR Legend and launches Mountain Spirit: Virginia’s Moonshine Heritage Trail

FLOYD, Va. – In Southwest Virginia, NASCAR and moonshine are more than pastimes—they are central to the region’s spirited heritage. On Saturday, the community came together to celebrate both with a special event honoring NASCAR icon Curtis Turner and the launch of a new historic trail.

Hundreds gathered to celebrate what would have been the year Turner’s 100th birthday was, with the Curtis 100 celebration.

As a native of Floyd, Turner refined his driving skills on the area’s winding backroads, which played a significant role in his legendary career.

Gino Williams, President of the Floyd County Historical Society, reflected on Turner’s early experiences: “These mountains were where drivers learned to navigate narrow roads while transporting moonshine. That’s where many of them got their start.”

The event also marked the launch of the Mountain Spirit Trail, a scenic route designed to highlight Virginia’s moonshine heritage.

The trail connects Franklin, Floyd, and Patrick Counties, offering visitors the opportunity to explore local distilleries and historic sites that showcase the rich history of moonshine in the region.

James Houchins, Director of Tourism and Marketing for Patrick County, underscored the trail’s significance: “The history again of the moonshining because that was a means for some people to survive back in those earlier days.”

The Mountain Spirit Trail aims to boost tourism and the local economy by drawing visitors to the three counties. Gino Williams noted that the idea for the trail evolved from their work photographing an old still for the museum. “The moonshine spirit trail sort of fell into this, they began working on this, they came up to photograph a still that we had in the museum, and we got to talking and it just fit into what we were doing. Because Curtis’s base and his roots in racing came from running that moonshine up and down these roads.”

Turner’s iconic race car #26 was displayed at the event, creating a connection between his storied career and the region’s racing and moonshine legacy.

Organizers anticipate that the trail will be a significant economic asset, reflecting the unique character of Southwest Virginia.

Houchins concluded, “The Mountain Spirit Trail represents the ingenuity, collaboration, and friendliness that make Southwest Virginia special.”