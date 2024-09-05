Lynchburg Police searching for suspect after armed robbery at Family Dollar

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place last night.
Authorities said LPD received reports of an armed robbery at a Lynchburg Family Dollar around 6 p.m. last night. The suspect brandished a knife while demanding money.
LPD said the suspect received an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and merchandise before leaving the scene. The suspect was described as a black male, having a thin build, standing approximately 5′10″ tall, and wearing black pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and a black baseball hat adorned with a multicolored graphic on the front.
Lynchburg Police is actively investigating this incident. If you have any information about the robbery you are asked to contact Detective Bond at 434-455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.