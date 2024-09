ROANOKE, Va. – Crews are making progress on building a home for good in Southeast Roanoke.

Today volunteers from one of our generous sponsors “Marvin Windows” spent time working on our latest Habitat Project.

Construction on Bullet Avenue kicked off last month and the hope is that it will be ready by December.

25-year-old Madina Musa, who’s family immigrated to the U.S. from Kenya, will be the new homeowner and this will be our 10th home build in the Star City.