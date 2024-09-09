77º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man arrested in Ridgeway after threatening family with gun

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Ridgeway, Henry County, Crime, Domestic Dispute
A photo of Ethan Harr. (Copyright 2024 by Henry County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

RIDGEWAY, Va. – A man was arrested in Ridgeway on Sunday after showing a gun and threatening to harm his family and himself.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office said that they were dispatched to Wedgewood Road in Ridgeway around 9 p.m. on Sunday after receiving calls regarding a domestic incident. They were told that 32-year-old Ethan Harr was brandishing a firearm while threatening to harm his family and himself.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said that by the time they arrived, the family had safely exited the residence, however, deputies were told Harr was still inside with a firearm. Harr disregarded multiple attempts to contact him.

HCSO said their S.W.A.T. team and their Crisis & Hostage Negotiators arrived to assist in peacefully resolving the incident. After several hours of communication, Harr exited the residence and surrendered to law enforcement.

Ethan Harr was charged with the following:

  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Brandishing a Firearm
  • 18.2-460 - Obstructing Justice

Harr is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos